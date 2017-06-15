Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham expects to be cleared of charges

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 15, 2017, 6:08 AM EDT

Coaches always get a little nervous when they send players out of the last minicamp, giving them five weeks or so of free time before training camp begins.

But Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham will be spending part of that time in a courthouse, and he says he expects to be cleared of charges of punching a cabana boy.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Bradham said he’d appear at a July 3 hearing at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse on felony battery charges.

“I feel pretty confident,” Bradham said.

He pleaded not guilty to charges he punched a 50-year-old hotel employee (Is there an age limit for cabana boys? We’re not sure.) because he was taking too long to fetch a beach umbrella. The employees nose was broken in the altercation.

The trial has been postponed twice, giving Bradham time to deal with his other charges from last year. He was also arrested in October for carrying a loaded gun into an airport in Miami. He said he pleaded to a misdemeanor charge and paid a $100 fine for that one, as well as earning the colorful scorn of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Bradham’s also subject to league discipline under the personal conduct policy, regardless the outcome of the latest trial.