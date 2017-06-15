Falcons safety Keanu Neal works on coverage skills

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

Keanu Neal played all over the field for the Falcons last season. In playing 83 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, Neal lined up at linebacker, nickel, corner and both safety spots.

Neal has spent the offseason working on his man coverage skills, hoping to become a more complete and consistent player.

“I just want to get better as a player and person, to continue to grow in every aspect of my life,” Neal said, via Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “On the field, just work on middle-of-the-field stuff, my man coverage. I want to be a more complete player. I want to focus on my weaknesses and turn them into strengths.”

Neal had an impressive rookie season, with 72 tackles, nine pass breakups and five forced fumbles. He still seeks his first career NFL interception.