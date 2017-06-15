Giants already stacking up injuries on the offensive line

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 15, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

You can’t really learn much about offensive lineman in minicamp since no one’s wearing pads, and contact is verboten.

But the Giants can tell that they’re running a little short on numbers at the moment, with two starters and a veteran backup missing time during the mandatory minicamp.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, left guard Justin Pugh has been out with a “tweak” in his back while left tackle Ereck Flowers and backup guard D.J. Fluker left practice with undisclosed injuries.

It’s not necessarily time to panic (who are we kidding, it’s never too soon to panic), as the Giants have six weeks until training camp.

The other two didn’t talk, but Pugh said he wasn’t worried about the injury being a lingering problem.

“I just got a little tweak in my back, so they’re just holding me out as a precaution,” Pugh said. “It’s not something where you want to press to hard right now in minicamp. I’ve got some things to look forward to.”

While Flowers was described as just “sore,” Fluker left the field with some degree of arm or shoulder problem and didn’t return.

The line was already a bit of a question for the Giants, so they better hope this doesn’t become a trend.