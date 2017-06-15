Giants sign Evan Engram

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The Giants wrapped up contract signings for their 2017 draft class on the same day that they wrapped up minicamp.

Shortly after their offseason program came to an end, the Giants announced that they have signed first-round pick Evan Engram. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Engram was the 23rd overall pick of the draft and the first of the Giants’ six additions during the three days of activity in Philadelphia.

It has been a while since the Giants have had an impactful receiving threat at tight end, something that they hope Engram can change after he caught 162 passes over four years at Ole Miss. Reports from the team’s offseason workouts have shared that Engram has seen time lined up as a traditional tight end, in the slot and out wide, which hints at how the Giants plan to use him during his rookie season.