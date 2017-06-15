Greg Robinson: “Really refreshing” to get a fresh start

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

When the Rams made Greg Robinson the second overall pick of the 2014 draft, the idea was that he’d be a long-time starter at left tackle.

Robinson made plenty of starts for the Rams, but the performance never lived up to expectations and he was working as a backup in Los Angeles until being traded to the Lions late on Wednesday night. Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Thursday that he’s not concerned with what happened with the Rams and is focused on what Robinson can do with the Lions.

Robinson is looking forward to that fresh start.

“I plan on benefiting from [a fresh start] tremendously,” Robinson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “It’s really refreshing and I plan to make the most out of it.”

Robinson and Thursday free agent addition Cyrus Kouandjio join Joe Dahl and Cornelius Lucas as possible fill-ins for left tackle Taylor Decker, who is out a while after having shoulder surgery. If Robinson can do well enough to move to the top of that group, he could use whatever time he gets before Decker is back as a stepping stone to a better second act of his NFL career.