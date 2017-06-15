Jason Pierre-Paul plans to play out contract, “get another one”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Jason Pierre-Paul will celebrate the Fourth of July “out of the country” again. He went to Sweden last year but wouldn’t say where he intends to go this year.

The last time the Giants pass-rusher stayed home for July 4 he lost his right index finger and badly damaged his right hand in a fireworks accident.

His comeback from that gruesome injury earned him a four-year, $62 million deal with $40 million guaranteed this offseason. Pierre-Paul, 28, doesn’t plan on that being the last big deal he gets.

“I don’t look at my new contract as pressure to perform,” Pierre-Paul said in quotes distributed by the team. “I just look at it as it was an opportunity given to me. I am going to play it out and get another one. Hopefully, I am here.”

In seven seasons with the Giants, Pierre-Paul has 261 tackles, 50 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.

“Jason has had a nice offseason recovering, and I think he is going to have a heck of a year,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “I am glad that he is here. He is a Giant through and through and, yeah, we have seen him make some progress.”