Jason Witten, Byron Jones get into “fun” shoving match

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Jason Witten constantly challenges the Cowboys defense in practice. He does it with words and sometimes with his actions.

Witten was in the middle of a spirited last minicamp practice Thursday as the tight end traded shoves with safety Byron Jones.

“Just having a little fun, competitive, you know,” Witten said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s been chippy all offseason between the offense and defense. Just making each other better. He’s turning into this player and I’m constantly challenging Byron that I think he can play at that level. I think he can be one of those guys. It’s good to have those competitions and get him fired up a little bit. Great stage to do it.”

Jones, who also used the word “fun” to describe the shoving match, broke up a pass intended for Witten a few plays after the exchange. Witten ended up on the ground but didn’t respond.

“Guys love to compete and that’s what they do,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s why those two guys are really good football players. It matters to them. Everything matters to them. They scratch and claw and fight for every inch. That’s a really healthy thing for your football team.”