Keith Butler plots to beat Tom Brady with “conventional coverages”

As the Patriots try to match the Steelers with six Super Bowl titles, the Steelers hope to get past the Patriots for a shot at Lombardi Trophy No. 7.
To get there, the Steelers are working on more man-to-man coverage in an effort to slow down the New England offense. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler has elaborated on that point.
“We have to be able to develop a four-man rush and not just blitz all the time,” Butler said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “This year we have to be able to play conventional coverages with conventional people playing those coverages and conventional people rushing the passer. We’ve got to be able to do that in order to advance defensively, in my opinion.”
Butler thought that he had Brady and company on the ropes during the regular season, before Brady found tight end Rob Gronkowski and broke the game open.
“He’s sitting there pumping the ball and we had a lot of opportunities to sack him and we didn’t,” Butler said regarding Brady. “Rush and coverage go together. If we would have gotten some pressure on him and sacked him a couple of times and get him to cuss his dadgum offensive linemen out, hey man, it’s a beautiful world for us.”
Butler thinks the world will be even more beautiful if the two teams meet during the postseason at Heinz Field.
“We have to make a Super Bowl come through Pittsburgh,” Butler said. “We have to be able to play at home. . . . We’ve got to take one more step. Our young guys are going to have to help us in that regard in terms of our draft choices. The rookies last year have got to continue to develop. If they do, hopefully we’ll improve enough to take that next step.”
Making the Super Bowl go through Pittsburgh is no guarantee of another Super Bowl appearance. In two AFC title games played between the Patriots and Steelers in Pittsburgh, the road team won each time. And for his career Brady has a 10-2 record against the Steelers.
You lost me at Butler thinks.
Conventional? You better add some spice and some unpredictability to your coverages or else Brady will tear you apart…defenses with even the best personnel need great playcalling to be truly good. “Conventional” will beat Jared Goff, not Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers or any other elite quarterback.
Who is Keith Butler?
“If we would have gotten some pressure on him and sacked him a couple of times and get him to cuss his dadgum offensive linemen out, hey man, it’s a beautiful world for us.”
So you want to turn Tom Brady into Aaron Rodgers.
Ok.. which one of the Steelers is covering GRONK, 1 ON 1?
AND BTW,. They tried that last year and lost to the Pats backup QB.
“Butler thought he had Brady and company on the ropes”——– ever heard of the rope-a-dope?? Steeler fans should not be booking superbowl reservations yet.
I’ve seen every snap of Brady’s career, it doesn’t matter what coverage you play in the secondary, Brady can shred apart a zone or man defense. The only time Brady struggles is if you get constant pressure ALL game with your front 4 ONLY. More specifically, the pressure needs to be up the middle from DT’s. If it’s just speed edge rushers, Brady’s good enough in the pocket to step up or slide to negate that.
In any case, as long as Tomlin is coach I don’t see Brady/Belichick losing a game that matters to Pittsburgh.
Steelers need to worry about winning regular season games and making the playoffs first. Do you hear Patriots coaches talking about the playoffs? No, you don’t, because they haven’t accomplished a single regular season win yet. If you’re already looking past week one, you’ve already lost your championship.
Brady’s dominance over the Steelers isn’t ending anytime soon.
Dadgum? Are we staking a mining claim out in the old west?
This is hugely insulting to the Steelers’ 3 division foes and the other 9 opponents (that aren’t the Patriots) on the Steelers’ schedule for 2017. Getting the first seed means minimum 12 wins and more likely 14 wins. Only one game is against the Patriots. Who says the Steelers can win the other 11-13 games?
The Steelers couldn’t even beat a lesser form of Tom Brady with Farrior, Foote, Polomalu, Harrison, Hampton and Taylor all in their primes… it’s not happening any time soon. Brady at this point in his career has played so long he’s seen everything… the man knows the defense and who’s gonna be open before he even snaps the ball. Like somebody else just said, unless you can bring pressure up the middle by only rushing 4… Brady is going to shred you. You think the AFC championship game was bad? Just think of what it’s going to be like now with the added weapons. I don’t know who will be coming out of the NFC this year, but barring injury to Brady… the Patriots will once again be representing the AFC in the super bowl.
Maybe Butler can teach Tomlin what a halftime adjustment is… case in point, regular season meeting at Heinz that featured Landry Jones at QB… Steelers D did a good job bracketing Gronk & Bennett in the first half. So the Pats just had them seal the edge for Blount & the running game in the second
Everyone is missing the point.
The AFC will run through Oakland, despite what the chowds think.
Keep pumping the patsies and steelers though, see how that goes for you.
Carry on.
RAIDER NATION
There’s not a secret formula to beat Brady.
Man defense and an elite pass rush with the front 4 will slow down any QB, but most teams don’t have the personnel to pull it off.
Brady still fares better than most anyway.
He has beaten some good man cover defenses in recent years despite getting killed for stretches of those games.