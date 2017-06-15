 Skip to content

Lions trade for Greg Robinson, sign Cyrus Kouandjio

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 15, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams have gotten rid of a former draft bust and the Lions have gotten a potential fill-in for their injured left tackle.

Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has been traded to the Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Detroit sends its 2018 sixth-round draft pick to Los Angeles in the deal.

That gives the Lions another player who can compete to start at left tackle in Week One, while starting left tackle Taylor Decker recovers from shoulder surgery. Robinson has played both guard and tackle for the Rams.

The Rams declined Robinson’s fifth-year option, which means the 2017 season is the final year on his rookie contract. He is due a base salary of $3.3 million.

The Lions have also signed another potential left tackle in former Bills second-round pick Cyrus Kouandjio, according to Field Yates of ESPN. So it’s a busy day for the Lions, who know they need to find a better option to protect Matthew Stafford’s blind side.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
11 Responses to “Lions trade for Greg Robinson, sign Cyrus Kouandjio”
  1. cardsfann1 says: Jun 15, 2017 9:30 AM

    One mans trash is another mans treasure I reckon…

  2. Before you hate, just make sure you refer to him as '2015 PRO BOWL MVP' Matthew Stafford says: Jun 15, 2017 9:30 AM

    Good! Gotta keep the 31st-best player in the NFL upright until Taylor Decker returns. If Ameer can stay healthy this year, this team will be dangerous

  3. johnnnyschatzan says: Jun 15, 2017 9:31 AM

    Some decent project that held high potential on draft day

  4. sgordon909usdm419 says: Jun 15, 2017 9:36 AM

    Another solid 1st round draft pick by the Rams. Right up there with Goff lol

  5. 80sbroncofan says: Jun 15, 2017 9:41 AM

    That RG3 trade really paid off for the Rams. Only player they drafted from that trade has made the pro bowl and that was Janoris Jenkins. He didn’t even make the pro bowl as a Ram he did it while he was with the Giants.

  6. remstar10 says: Jun 15, 2017 9:42 AM

    Decent player, depth with Decker injury. Good trade.

  7. lks311 says: Jun 15, 2017 9:44 AM

    We always talk about the bust potential of QBs, but I swear, Left Tackles seem to fail almost as much.

    Best of luck to Robinson in Detroit.

  8. ipeefreelyagain says: Jun 15, 2017 9:50 AM

    I’m just thinking… man the Cowboys roasted them week 16. I mean just ROASTED the Lions. Even the punter brought the wood.

  9. sjd1234 says: Jun 15, 2017 9:53 AM

    I remember reading up on these before the draft and I still don’t remember a lineman as hyped up as this dude was. Can’t believe he’s a bust.

  10. lukejones says: Jun 15, 2017 9:55 AM

    Lions better make sure they actually see Cyrus sign. He has a history of backing out on deals.

  11. bassplucker says: Jun 15, 2017 9:57 AM

    2nd overall pick brings a 6th in trade. Talk about depreciation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!