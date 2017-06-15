Lions trade for Greg Robinson, sign Cyrus Kouandjio

The Rams have gotten rid of a former draft bust and the Lions have gotten a potential fill-in for their injured left tackle.
Greg Robinson, the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has been traded to the Lions, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Detroit sends its 2018 sixth-round draft pick to Los Angeles in the deal.
That gives the Lions another player who can compete to start at left tackle in Week One, while starting left tackle Taylor Decker recovers from shoulder surgery. Robinson has played both guard and tackle for the Rams.
The Rams declined Robinson’s fifth-year option, which means the 2017 season is the final year on his rookie contract. He is due a base salary of $3.3 million.
The Lions have also signed another potential left tackle in former Bills second-round pick Cyrus Kouandjio, according to Field Yates of ESPN. So it’s a busy day for the Lions, who know they need to find a better option to protect Matthew Stafford’s blind side.
One mans trash is another mans treasure I reckon…
Good! Gotta keep the 31st-best player in the NFL upright until Taylor Decker returns. If Ameer can stay healthy this year, this team will be dangerous
Some decent project that held high potential on draft day
Another solid 1st round draft pick by the Rams. Right up there with Goff lol
That RG3 trade really paid off for the Rams. Only player they drafted from that trade has made the pro bowl and that was Janoris Jenkins. He didn’t even make the pro bowl as a Ram he did it while he was with the Giants.
Decent player, depth with Decker injury. Good trade.
We always talk about the bust potential of QBs, but I swear, Left Tackles seem to fail almost as much.
Best of luck to Robinson in Detroit.
I’m just thinking… man the Cowboys roasted them week 16. I mean just ROASTED the Lions. Even the punter brought the wood.
I remember reading up on these before the draft and I still don’t remember a lineman as hyped up as this dude was. Can’t believe he’s a bust.
Lions better make sure they actually see Cyrus sign. He has a history of backing out on deals.
2nd overall pick brings a 6th in trade. Talk about depreciation.