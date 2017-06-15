Mike Zimmer “just about out of the woods” with eye issue

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer missed a couple of weeks of the team’s offseason program after having his eighth eye surgery since suffering a detached retina last November, but his chances of avoiding a ninth are looking good.

Zimmer, who missed one game last season while dealing with the issue, said Thursday that doctors told him the retina now looks “perfect” and that they would be surprised if there are any other issues with his right eye. Zimmer isn’t able to fly yet — he’ll have to drive to Dallas for his daughter’s wedding later this month — but is otherwise moving in the right direction.

“We’re just about out of the woods,” Zimmer said, via ESPN.com.

Zimmer did say that doctors warned him that “there’s a 1-in-5 chance that something could happen in the other eye,” but he doesn’t anticipate anything keeping him from coaching every game for the Vikings this year.