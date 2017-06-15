Osweiler takes a veiled shot at the Texans

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

The bad blood lingers between Brock Osweiler and the Texans. And while the bad blood isn’t currently boiling (again), it’s definitely there.

Consider these quotes from Osweiler, and the reasonable interpretation of them.

“The best part is I’m getting coached hard on my fundamentals,” Osweiler said regarding his latest new team, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And I believe firmly that when your fundamentals and your feet are right as a quarterback, you’re going to make great decisions and you’re going to throw accurate footballs.

“I think that’s something that slid last season. I’m not going to go into great detail on that, but they did. My fundamentals slid, and because of that, you saw some poor decisions and some poor throws. If you go back to 2015, I feel like my fundamentals were pretty tight.”

In other words, Osweiler believes he wasn’t properly coached on his fundamentals last year. Which means he believes he wasn’t properly coached by Bill O’Brien and his staff.

Of course, the notion that Osweiler’s fundamentals slid last year doesn’t necessarily mesh with the passionate case he made last month to be the starter in Cleveland: “I think the proof is in the film from the past two years.”

But Osweiler on Wednesday wasn’t trying to pump himself up. He was hoping to take a not-so-subtle shot. And for anyone who may not have otherwise noticed it, the phrase “I’m not going to go into great detail on that” was the magic marker with which Osweiler hoped we’d all connect the dots.