Osweiler takes a veiled shot at the Texans

The bad blood lingers between Brock Osweiler and the Texans. And while the bad blood isn’t currently boiling (again), it’s definitely there.
Consider these quotes from Osweiler, and the reasonable interpretation of them.
“The best part is I’m getting coached hard on my fundamentals,” Osweiler said regarding his latest new team, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And I believe firmly that when your fundamentals and your feet are right as a quarterback, you’re going to make great decisions and you’re going to throw accurate footballs.
“I think that’s something that slid last season. I’m not going to go into great detail on that, but they did. My fundamentals slid, and because of that, you saw some poor decisions and some poor throws. If you go back to 2015, I feel like my fundamentals were pretty tight.”
In other words, Osweiler believes he wasn’t properly coached on his fundamentals last year. Which means he believes he wasn’t properly coached by Bill O’Brien and his staff.
Of course, the notion that Osweiler’s fundamentals slid last year doesn’t necessarily mesh with the passionate case he made last month to be the starter in Cleveland: “I think the proof is in the film from the past two years.”
But Osweiler on Wednesday wasn’t trying to pump himself up. He was hoping to take a not-so-subtle shot. And for anyone who may not have otherwise noticed it, the phrase “I’m not going to go into great detail on that” was the magic marker with which Osweiler hoped we’d all connect the dots.
It’s never been Osweiler’s fault any of the numerous times he’s failed.
It sure feels like Florio is calling B.O. a tool… and I couldn’t possibly agree more.
So he has no control over his own body and can’t make good decisions on the field? That’s the coaches fault?
Sunday October 15th, Browns Texans. I don’t care if Kizer/Kessler pro bowl level at that point, Brock needs to start that game!
I must admit, this seems like it might be true… the Texans are not exactly known for success at the QB position.
Didn’t think he was bright enough to make to make a veiled comment like this .
UNCOACHABLE
Failure
If you get tossed out as uncoachable, you’re done.
So lame. This guy is a clown. Take responsibility for your poor play. I seriously doubt he will get any better with all the “great coaching” in Cleveland. Or anywhere else for that matter.
This guy has been in the NFL for 5 years and he hasn’t mastered the fundementals such as having the correct footwork or the ability to throw the ball accurately?
And I’m no QB guru, but I fail to see the link between proper footwork and making good decisions. Does having the proper footwork somehow make you more intelligent and able to read defenses better?
Wow, between pouting when he got benched in Denver for playing poorly, leaving them out of spite, and now bashing the Texans as if they’re to blame for his issues, it’s safe to say this guy sucks.
So he had them, he lost them, and now he’s getting them back…doesn’t sound all that “fundamental” to me.
Brock is the guy that made it clear to the Houston coaching staff during the 2016 offseason. “I’m not Tom Brady.”
He was the one not willing to arrive before the sun comes up and go home long after the sun had set. You only get out what you put in. If you put the minimum in then you will only get the minimum out of your work.
You are the sum of your preparation.
-Tom Brady
We lol at trashweiler
A “shot”? Not quite. You really need to get out the magnifying glass to come up with that. Nothing to see here except a slow day in the news.
I don’t know why but Osweiler has always been very unlikable. Everything he says makes me like him less and less.
So, it’s the coaches fault that you couldn’t keep your feet and arms properly aligned? Jesus, you’re supposed to be a Pro QB, but can’t monitor yourself enough to keep a job that you need a coach to drill it into you every day?
I don’t see that as a shot at all. I see that as a guy who recognizes he has a flaw and is glad his coaches are helping him with it.
If it is a shot, it’s not a good one. Not sure how you can blame the coaching staff because of your own flaws.
But again, I don’t see that at all.
The reason the texans traded him was attitude. Not his play.
The mistake the Texans made was acquiring him and paying him what they did.
But they smartened up and dumped him…
He should be sending Houston bottle of Champagne weekly instead of taking shots at him. They made him a multi multi multi millionaire.
It’s easy to take shots at Brock Osweiler. He deserves a lot of them.
But EVERY QB cannot be wrong, or not up to par. At some point Bill O’Brien needs to be criticized, when QB play is supposed to be his forte.
Takes a shot at the Texans…intercepted.
The guy is not a leader. One day he thinks he is good enough the next its his coaches fault….hope he knows how to manage his money
So let me get this right:
1) you market yourself as an NFL QB
2) you get a starting job, getting paid starter wages
3) you fail miserably
4) its someone else’s fault
Can I try that? Can someone help me get a job as a kicker, you don’t have to pay me much, just 2 years guaranteed at 500K per year. When I screw up I’ll blame… everyone but myself.
Have fun in Cleveland Brock.
I still can’t get over the fact that the Browns traded for him. The contract that Huston gave him was clearly a mistake, and Cleveland stepped in and assumed that liability. Even if you get a second rounder, this makes no sense.