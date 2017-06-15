Panthers make changes to scouting, football operations staffs

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

The Panthers announced changes to their scouting and football operations staffs.

They hired Rob Hanrahan as a pro scout and David Turner as a BLESTO scout and named Bryan Porter as director of football operations and Mike Anderson as assistant director of football operations.

Porter joined the Panthers in 2001 and has held various positions in the football operations department, including serving as football operations manager since 2011. Anderson joined the Panthers in 2010 and joined football operations in 2011.

Hanrahan spent 16 seasons with the Bills, including the past two as the team’s director of pro personnel. Turner spent eight years with the Raiders from 2005-10 and also worked in the personnel departments of the Arena League’s Arizona Rattlers and the United Football League’s Hartford Colonials.

