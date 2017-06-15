Rams drop down to two quarterbacks with offseason work done

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 4:34 PM EDT

The Rams added a third quarterback to the roster late last month, but Dylan Thompson’s time with the team has already come to an end.

Thompson was waived on Thursday, a day after the Rams held the final practice of their offseason program. Thompson lasted longer with the Rams last year as he went through training camp and the preseason with the team before being cut.

The move leaves the team with Jared Goff and Sean Mannion as the only quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. Goff could certainly benefit from as many reps as possible as he heads into his first training camp as the team’s expected starter, but it would not be surprising to see the team find another quarterback to handle some of their training camp work.

There was no corresponding addition to the roster to go with Thompson’s departure and the Rams also traded tackle Greg Robinson to the Lions on Thursday, leaving them with 88 players on the roster.