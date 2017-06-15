 Skip to content

Rams, Texans cancel final mini-camp practices

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 15, 2017, 4:37 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans are getting a head start on their summer breaks.

Both Texans head coach Bill O’Brien and Rams head coach Sean McVay cancelled the final practice of mini-camp scheduled for Thursday, allowing their players an extra day off before training camp starts next month.

It’s the third straight year that O’Brien has given the Texans an early start on their summer break.

The Rams’ veterans can report for training camp on July 28. The Texans’ veterans will report on July 25.

