Report: Browns believe Myles Garrett is fine

The official word from the Browns on Thursday was that defensive end Myles Garrett is still being evaluated after hurting his left foot during Wednesday’s practice.
The unofficial word about the severity of the injury is good for Garrett and the Browns, however.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the belief around the team is that Garrett, who dealt with an ankle injury to the same leg during his final season at Texas A&M, is fine. The Browns wrapped up minicamp on Thursday and will be off for six weeks before getting back together for training camp.
Garrett has spent the offseason working with the second and third teams with coach Hue Jackson saying that the first overall pick in this year’s draft has to earn the right to play with the starters along with everyone else. Assuming the report about his foot is accurate and Garrett is otherwise healthy, that should come at some point this summer.
