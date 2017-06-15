 Skip to content

Ron Jaworski rates Dak Prescott a top-10 QB already

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT
Dak Prescott has played only one season, but it arguably was the best season by a rookie quarterback in history. ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski considers Prescott one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL already.

He’s a top-10 quarterback right now based on one season of play,” Jaworski said, via Matt Mosley and Ed Werder of The Doomsday Podcast. “And you look at the weapons that he has around him. I always say the quarterback is a dependent position. You depend on other people doing their job so you can do yours. When you look at the people Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett has put around him it starts with the guys up front. You got a [Tyron] Smith, a [La’el] Collins, a [Travis] Frederick, a [Zack] Martin and now a Chaz Green. …They’re going to run the ball first. Then they’re going to throw the football with the play-action pass, and you’ve got a plethora of players that can catch the football that are smart [and] that read coverage well. You look at Dak and the weapons around him, I mean, how can you not be excited about the future of the Dallas Cowboys, particularly on offense?”

The top-10 quarterbacks, especially the final five, creates a nice debate sitting at the bar.

Prescott’s 104.9 passer rating ranked third behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady last season. He went 13-3 with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

22 Responses to “Ron Jaworski rates Dak Prescott a top-10 QB already”
  1. laserw says: Jun 15, 2017 3:49 PM

    Ther is a problem with this rush to praise the Danish ham.

    If you ACTUALLY WATCH him, he has a glaring weakness – he cannot handle a pass rush – statistically he is awful in completion percentage when confronted with a pass rush – he thus has to rush the ball. I don’t think he can overcome this inability to handle pass rushes because it is how he does things – he is not a natural passer – he is a good time boy passer that feasts on the easy stuff but under pressure (which the Giants showed) he is awful.

  2. kcflake says: Jun 15, 2017 3:51 PM

    I stopped taking any stock in Ron Jaworski’s ratings long ago.

  3. lightninglucci says: Jun 15, 2017 3:52 PM

    Lots of quarterbacks look great when the team around them is solid. You can’t really judge quarterbacks until the team goes south.

    *cough* Colin *cough* Kaepernick *cough*

  4. wfederal says: Jun 15, 2017 3:53 PM

    Kiss of death. Hey Ron, how’s Kap doing?

  5. joetoronto says: Jun 15, 2017 3:55 PM

    It’s a good thing Ron Jaworski doesn’t get too excited remains level headed.

  6. learysdisciples says: Jun 15, 2017 3:59 PM

    In what league?

  7. bobthebillsfan says: Jun 15, 2017 3:59 PM

    Unfortunately, now Prescott is doomed. When has Jaworski ever been right about anything?

  8. bullcharger says: Jun 15, 2017 4:00 PM

    If he isn’t top 10, which 10 QBs would you put ahead of him?

    I think Prescott is 12th with the following guys ahead of him.

    Brady
    Rodgers
    Brees
    Ben
    Wilson
    Cam
    Eli
    Flacco
    Ryan
    Luck
    Winston

  9. gsosings says: Jun 15, 2017 4:00 PM

    “Already a top 10”??
    ONE season??
    with an All-Pro offensive line that held together &
    didn’t suffer ANY injuries??

    Oh.. jaworski sayin’ this.. never mind..

  10. bleedingfacemask says: Jun 15, 2017 4:02 PM

    “You look at Dak and the weapons around him, I mean, how can you not be excited about the future of the Dallas Cowboys, particularly on offense?”

    Replace “Dak” with “Romo” and this is something we’ve already heard numerous times before…

  11. redclaw1314 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:02 PM

    I would have to agree with Jaworski as long as the o-line plays well (he was top 10 last year)

  12. capitalideaweb says: Jun 15, 2017 4:03 PM

    He had an Alex Smith season and now he’s top 10? Alex Smith is his ceiling. I’d be surprised if he’s still the starter in 2018.

  13. abninf says: Jun 15, 2017 4:09 PM

    If anyone thinks there aren’t 31 other teams kicking themselves for not drafting him in round 2 or 3, when they could have, then you don’t know the game of football.

  14. steelerfan63 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:09 PM

    Cowboys wont make the playoffs this year. By week 6 the fans will be calling for Romo. Heard it here first.

  15. sah0620 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:10 PM

    Jaws has about 20 quarterbacks in his Top 10

  16. abninf says: Jun 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    lightninglucci says:

    Lots of quarterbacks look great when the team around them is solid.
    =====================================

    Well that’s why they call it a team game. Put Brady on the Browns and he’s not winning anything.

  17. classclown71 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:11 PM

    Wow, just wow! Jaws has said some pretty dumb things in the past and this is no different.

    Lets think about this… let’s say Dak is the 10th best quarterback in the league. That means 5 of the following guys are worse than Dak according to Jaws: Rodgers, Brady, Luck, Brees, Ryan, Newton, Roethlisberger, Rivers, Wilson, Stafford, Cousins, Mariota, Winston, or Carr are worse. Personally, I would take every one of these QB’s over Dak at this point.

    Don’t get me wrong, Dak had a fine first season, but don’t forget that all of the Defensive Coordinators now have a full season of tape to look at and game plan for. Chances are year 2 will not be as successful for Dak.

  18. antkowiak666 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:12 PM

    Thanks Jaws….I needed a good laugh after the day I was having.

  19. thirstymofo says: Jun 15, 2017 4:15 PM

    Dude threw over 300 twice and under 200 3 times (not counting week 17). That is not gonna win you much, especially now that there is a years worth of tape.

  20. sagoucher says: Jun 15, 2017 4:16 PM

    AHHH Jaws also said Kapernick was a stud.

  21. silverandblack052099 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:18 PM

    Jaworski also said Colin Kaepernick could potentially be the best QB of all-time when his career ends. Seriously, he said that.

  22. maestro1899 says: Jun 15, 2017 4:20 PM

    bullcharger says:
    Jun 15, 2017 4:00 PM
    If he isn’t top 10, which 10 QBs would you put ahead of him?

    I think Prescott is 12th with the following guys ahead of him.

    Brady
    Rodgers
    Brees
    Ben
    Wilson
    Cam
    Eli
    Flacco
    Ryan
    Luck
    Winston

    – – –

    I would take Flacco and Eli out of there, especially considering the seasons they had last year. And that puts him right at 10.

    Not a Cowboy fan at all, but LOL at all of the negativity on Dak. He had a good year. Not elite, but pretty good. And remember, he wasn’t even getting OTA and training camp first team reps until after the first preseason game as he was third on the depth chart!

    Let’s see what he can do with a whole offseason as the starter, plus the team adding pieces around him on offense to complement what he does best.

    If he does it again this year, he will be firmly entrenched in the top 10 and we won’t be having this conversation next offseason.

  23. capitalideaweb says: Jun 15, 2017 4:24 PM

    bullcharger says:
    Jun 15, 2017 4:00 PM
    If he isn’t top 10, which 10 QBs would you put ahead of him?

    I think Prescott is 12th with the following guys ahead of him.

    Brady
    Rodgers
    Brees
    Ben
    Wilson
    Cam
    Eli
    Flacco
    Ryan
    Luck
    Winston

    ****************************************
    Stafford
    Rivers
    Cousins
    Carr
    Palmer
    Mariota
    Dalton

  24. schtuffandkrap says: Jun 15, 2017 4:26 PM

    I like Prescott a lot, but I can’t help but remember what Jaworski predicted for Kaepernick a few years back.

