Ron Jaworski rates Dak Prescott a top-10 QB already

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

Dak Prescott has played only one season, but it arguably was the best season by a rookie quarterback in history. ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski considers Prescott one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL already.

“He’s a top-10 quarterback right now based on one season of play,” Jaworski said, via Matt Mosley and Ed Werder of The Doomsday Podcast. “And you look at the weapons that he has around him. I always say the quarterback is a dependent position. You depend on other people doing their job so you can do yours. When you look at the people Scott Linehan and Jason Garrett has put around him it starts with the guys up front. You got a [Tyron] Smith, a [La’el] Collins, a [Travis] Frederick, a [Zack] Martin and now a Chaz Green. …They’re going to run the ball first. Then they’re going to throw the football with the play-action pass, and you’ve got a plethora of players that can catch the football that are smart [and] that read coverage well. You look at Dak and the weapons around him, I mean, how can you not be excited about the future of the Dallas Cowboys, particularly on offense?”

The top-10 quarterbacks, especially the final five, creates a nice debate sitting at the bar.

Prescott’s 104.9 passer rating ranked third behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady last season. He went 13-3 with 3,667 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions.