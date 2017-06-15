Ryan Shazier: League has “Patriots problem”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

The Steelers have lost their last four games against the Patriots, including twice last season. They haven’t beaten New England since 2011.

Ryan Shazier was asked about the team’s “Patriots problem,” which included a 36-17 loss at New England in the AFC Championship Game last season.

“If you look at it that way, the NFL has a Patriots problem,” Shazier told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Indeed, the Patriots have five championships in the Tom Brady era, including two of the past three. The Steelers’ last championship came to end the 2008 season.

“They’ve been a great team; they have a great leader; and they just find a way to win,” Shazier said. “They have a good strategy in what they want to do. But I feel we are going to be prepared for them this year. I feel we are going to get them when we need to get them. And at any day, I feel we can win the Super Bowl. We might have had a problem in the past, but I think we are going to be ready this time.”

The Steelers know the key is getting home field. Pittsburgh allowed 119 points the past three games at Gillette Stadium but only 44 the past two games against the Patriots at Heinz Field.