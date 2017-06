Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

The Saints waived receiver Dan Arnold and offensive lineman Cameron Lee, along with long snapper Jesse Schmitt, on Thursday. Arnold’s waiver included an injury designation.

Lee received $25,000 in guaranteed money to sign with the Saints as an undrafted college free agent in early May. Arnold signed with the Saints earlier this month.

The Saints signed long snapper Thomas Gafford and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel, both of whom participated in the Saints’ three-day minicamp as tryout players.