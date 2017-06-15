Saints sign veteran defensive lineman Tony McDaniel

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 15, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

The Saints continue to try to add quality parts to a defense that needs all the help it can get.

According to a tweet from his agent, veteran defensive tackle Tony McDaniel has signed with the Saints.

McDaniel was a solid rotational player for the Seahawks last year, but generated no visible interest on the free agent market. He went through Saints minicamp on a tryout basis, and they apparently liked what they saw.

The 32-year-old also gives them some experienced depth while they wait for word on defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is undergoing tests for a heart condition that may keep him from returning to the field.