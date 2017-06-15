Saints to sign veteran long snapper Thomas Gafford

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

The Saints agreed to terms with veteran long snapper Thomas Gafford, according to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. They will waive long snapper Jesse Schmitt.

Gafford was among the tryout players the Saints had in camp this week.

Gafford, 34, has signed with six other teams in his career. He had a seven-year career with the Chiefs, beginning in 2008, and bounced around the past two seasons. He played 11 games with Chicago and three with Oakland in 2015 and six games with the Broncos last season.