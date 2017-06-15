 Skip to content

Saints to sign veteran long snapper Thomas Gafford

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Saints agreed to terms with veteran long snapper Thomas Gafford, according to Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. They will waive long snapper Jesse Schmitt.

Gafford was among the tryout players the Saints had in camp this week.

Gafford, 34, has signed with six other teams in his career. He had a seven-year career with the Chiefs, beginning in 2008, and bounced around the past two seasons. He played 11 games with Chicago and three with Oakland in 2015 and six games with the Broncos last season.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Saints to sign veteran long snapper Thomas Gafford”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!