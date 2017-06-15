Seahawks sign two to wrap up draft class

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT

The Seahawks are done signing their 2017 draft picks.

Thursday brought word that the team has signed cornerback Shaquil Griffin and safety Delano Hill. They were two of the team’s four third-round picks in April’s draft and the final two members of the 11-player class without contracts.

Griffin was a starter at Central Florida for the last two seasons and recorded four interceptions in 2016. He could be in line for a lot of playing time early in his rookie season as the Seahawks are waiting for Deshawn Shead to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs. That leaves an opening across from Richard Sherman with Jeremy Lane expected back in his slot corner role this year.

Hill was a starter at Michigan in 2015 and 2016 and left school with three interceptions and seven tackles for loss. The Seahawks are set in the starting lineup at safety, so Hill’s path to playing time will likely come via special teams work.