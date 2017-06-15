Steelers mulling right workload for Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT

Running back Le’Veon Bell didn’t take part in the Steelers’ offseason work as he recovers from groin surgery and tries to navigate his way to a long-term deal with the team rather than playing out the year under the franchise tag, but offensive coordinator Todd Haley isn’t worried about what kind of shape Bell will be in when he does return to work.

Haley said that Bell has “always come in at a high, high level” and that he’s spending more time thinking about how to keep him that way. Haley said that the team is having “all those discussions” about the right workload for Bell to remain productive throughout the season.

“He’s a guy, his injuries have been oddball type of things, even the hamstring,” Haley said, via ESPN.com. “He’s a guy who gets stronger every game. He does not want to come out of the game. He’s a year older. We’ve got to make sure we cover all of that, which we will and do as a staff.”

The Steelers drafted James Conner in the third round and that would seem to make him the top choice to spell Bell, although Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint are also around should the Steelers decide the rookie isn’t ready for the job.