Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 15, 2017, 6:42 AM EDT

Bills RB Jonathan Williams has a shot at a bigger role.

The Dolphins, Killer Bees, stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers is taking some rookies under his wing.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News advocates for Jets coach Todd Bowles getting a contract extension.

The Ravens avoided bad injury news for a change.

Bengals WR Cody Core suffered a leg injury in minicamp.

Browns QB Brock Osweiler said his mechanics “slid” last year.

The Steelers swapped out some RBs yesterday.

Texans assistant coach Wes Welker has impressed those he’s coaching.

Colts WR Donte Moncrief is having some impressive minicamp performances.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles wants to change the “sick and tired” feeling.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s clearning the “mental obstacles” now.

Broncos Hall of Famer Terrell Davis is stumping for owner Pat Bowlen to join him in Canton.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is trying to build consistency.

Multiple TEs are in the Chargers future.

Raiders S Shalom Luani is making plays and a name for himself.

The Cowboys are giving Jonathan Cooper a shot at the LG job.

Giants WR Brandon Marshall approves of Odell Beckham’s anti-media cleats.

Will Eagles LT Jason Peters be the rare Philadelphia star to finish his career there?

Washington QB Kirk Cousins was picked twice in his latest practice.

The Bears rebuilt secondary will be under scrutiny during minicamp.

No arrests were made in the Lions practice intruder case.

The Packers may have found their latest T-to-G conversion.

The Vikings have a backup QB competition (which probably makes them pray harder for Teddy Bridgewater to get well).

Falcons LB De’Vondre Campbell can see things clearly now.

Panthers DT Kawann Short wants to keep working like he’s trying to get paid.

The Saints sent their support to Steve Scalise, a longtime fan of the team.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter could be the sleeper star of Hard Knocks.

Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, good guy.

Rams WR Tavon Austin is progressing after wrist surgery.

49ers veteran LT Joe Staley is enjoying football again.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is making progress after his broken leg.