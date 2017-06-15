Vikings think Dalvin Cook “can be special”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Running back Dalvin Cook popped up in the first round of many mock drafts, but he wound up remaining available until the Vikings plucked him with the 41st overall selection.

After seeing Cook’s work in practice since joining the team, it’s fair to say that coach Mike Zimmer thinks that was good luck for the team. On Thursday, Zimmer praised General Manager Rick Spielman for trading up to get Cook and praised Cook’s ability on the field.

“I think he’s got a chance to be special,” Zimmer said, via ESPN.com. “There was a play yesterday that, Xavier Rhodes is trying to catch him, and he’s hauling now. I just think this guy has got a chance to be pretty good. Now, he’s got some things he’s got to work on, like all young backs, but I’ve been very impressed with him this spring.”

Latavius Murray was rehabbing after ankle surgery in the spring and is expected back to compete for work in training camp, but the increased work that Cook got in his absence clearly is working in the rookie’s favor as the Vikings move into their first season without Adrian Peterson since 2007.