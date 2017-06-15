Who’s your pick for Comeback Player of the Year?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2017, 5:54 AM EDT

As we get closer to the start of the 2017 regular season, we get closer to the end of it. And at the end of it, someone will be selected as the Comeback Player of the Year.

So who do you think it will be? That’s our question of the day for Wednesday.

As you may have noticed (if you even care), we’ve migrated away from using polls in this spot, for now, allowing for a more open-ended response not limited by the four or five choices we may pick in advance. Drop your responses in the comments with an explanation for your prediction, and we’ll swipe some of the best ones for the show.

