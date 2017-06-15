Who’s your pick for Comeback Player of the Year?

As we get closer to the start of the 2017 regular season, we get closer to the end of it. And at the end of it, someone will be selected as the Comeback Player of the Year.
So who do you think it will be? That’s our question of the day for Wednesday.
As you may have noticed (if you even care), we’ve migrated away from using polls in this spot, for now, allowing for a more open-ended response not limited by the four or five choices we may pick in advance. Drop your responses in the comments with an explanation for your prediction, and we’ll swipe some of the best ones for the show.
Thursday’s show features visits from Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Vikings guard Alex Boone, and former Vikings (and Chiefs, Bears, and Panthers) defensive end Jared Allen.
RGIII or Johnny Manziel
Before we even venture a guess, don’t you think that at least half the season should be played first? Might be some surprise contestants out there no is considering at this point.
And BTW, it is tough to be closer to the end of the 2017 season when game one isn’t played yet.
I’m going to go with a homer pick and say Doug Martin. Word is he has looked phenomenal in OTAs and mini camp and has put his demons behind him. If he can stay healthy, look for 1000+ yards despite his 3 game suspension to start the season.
I think Adrian Peterson will be. I believe he has a point to prove In N.O. and once he gets started they will feature him more and more along with Breeze’s arm they will be a force to be reckoned with this year. I think the combination will get them over the 7-9 hump and into the playoffs. Maybe deep into the playoffs. But not past the divisional round.
MARCUS MARIOTA!!
J.J. Watt, no brainer
Cam Newton will win both CPOTY and MVP in 2017.
Martavis Bryant. I think the guy is going the league this year. With Antonio Brown being uncoveable opposite Bryant and needed to be double teamed, it’s going to allow Bryant to face single coverage against every teams #2 corner.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Bryant caught around 100 passes for 1300 yards and 10 to 12 TDs.
It’s a real shame that Josh Gordon couldn’t do enough to get reinstated because he would have been my choice for sure. I swear the browns are cursed by Paul Brown or Jim Brown, not having Gordon be able to get his life straight is just a tragedy for them. They finally find a dynamic playmaker after searching for one since they first left Cleveland and then the guy can’t pass a drug test! Wtf! What a shame! I can only imagine how good he’d be by now if he had played the last 2.5 years.
In 14 games in 2013 he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and 9 TDs with Jason Campbell and BRandon Weeden of all people as his qb and he did this in just 14 games because he was suspended the first two games.
Kaepernick
Personally, I hope it’s the days without arrests meter
Gronk.
Ziggy Ansah.
Tony Romo
Marshawn lynch
David Quessenberry. Coming back after 3 years of cancer treatment.