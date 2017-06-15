Willie Snead still hopeful for long-term deal with Saints

Posted by Josh Alper on June 15, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

We noted earlier this week that Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva is taking part in minicamp without a contract because he has not signed the exclusive rights free agent tender the team put forth early in the offseason.

Villanueva signed an injury protection waiver that will pay him the $615,000 he’s owed under the tender if he gets seriously hurt and would like to work out a longer deal with the team that pays him more. He’s not the only player in the league in that situation.

Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has handled his exclusive rights free agency, which ties a player to his team once he’s been tendered, the same way and has been practicing all offseason. He remains hopeful that a deal can be worked out before the start of the season.

“The guys upstairs are handling it,” Snead said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “My agent is handling it right now, so right now I’m just focusing on coming in and out of practice every day healthy. I’m just trying to attack this summer and get ready for training camp.”

Snead has caught 141 passes for 1,879 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two years with the Saints. With Brandin Cooks traded to the Patriots, he could be in line for an even bigger role this season.