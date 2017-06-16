Anquan Boldin still wants to play, preferably close to home

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Free agent receiver Anquan Boldin is one of the few players still available who might actually be able to make an impact on an NFL roster this season, and he has said he wants to keep playing. But he apparently doesn’t want to play anywhere.

According to the Detroit Free Press, people close to Boldin say he’d prefer to play near his home in Florida.

Boldin grew up in Pahokee, in South Florida, and went to college at Florida State, near the Georgia-Florida border. That would suggest he’d like to play for the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars or Falcons, although he doesn’t necessarily seem to be a great fit for those teams’ needs.

It appears that he won’t be back in Detroit, as Lions coach Jim Caldwell said they have had no contact with him.

“He’s still out there, still available, but we haven’t had any discussions with him,” Caldwell said.

Boldin may wait until training camps open to sign with a team, and perhaps see if a need at receiver opens up on a team close to home.