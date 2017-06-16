Anquan Boldin still wants to play, preferably close to home

Free agent receiver Anquan Boldin is one of the few players still available who might actually be able to make an impact on an NFL roster this season, and he has said he wants to keep playing. But he apparently doesn’t want to play anywhere.
According to the Detroit Free Press, people close to Boldin say he’d prefer to play near his home in Florida.
Boldin grew up in Pahokee, in South Florida, and went to college at Florida State, near the Georgia-Florida border. That would suggest he’d like to play for the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars or Falcons, although he doesn’t necessarily seem to be a great fit for those teams’ needs.
It appears that he won’t be back in Detroit, as Lions coach Jim Caldwell said they have had no contact with him.
“He’s still out there, still available, but we haven’t had any discussions with him,” Caldwell said.
Boldin may wait until training camps open to sign with a team, and perhaps see if a need at receiver opens up on a team close to home.
It’s not near his home but would love to see the Bills sign him for this year since they missed out on Jeremy Maclin. He would be a great teacher for Zay Jones.
I really loved what Boldin brought to the lions last year, but he is basically an undersized tight end at this point. Last year his average yards per catch dropped to 8.5, down from 11.5 the year before. I’m sure he can give a team something but I doubt he will be signed before August
Was never a fan of the teams he played on but I loved watching this guy play. He’s as tough as they come. Not sure how much he has left but what a great career especially for a guy with a 40 time over 4.5 seconds.
Always thought he would have been a perfect Patriot
Very good player.
Well, if Victor Cruz & Kendall Wright both suck in training camp, I’d love to see him in a Bears uni. Boldin was great with the Lions last year. Obnoxiously so.
Our weather sucks, but hey, please help our team, suck less, Anq!
Boldin is a great player and would be an asset to any lockerroom as well. He has mad skills,but what sets him apart from many of the younger guys is his ferocious tenacity, his competitiveness and natural football IQ; he’s not afraid to put his face in the fire and is consistent.
Old time Arizona fans still love him but at this stage of his career he can be picky and family is everything. He has a SB ring, is comfortable and so would be a great signing for a team like the Bucaneers playing slot.
Best of luck to him, I still have both a Cards & Ravens #81 Boldin jersey!
I forget what player absolutely rocked him when he was playing with Arizona, breaking his face, numerous plates, surgeries, etc. Freaking crazy he was able to come back and have such a long career.
one of the toughest players around if not the toughest. loved him in az.
One of my fav gridiron quotes ever was from Q, when asked about how he plays his position:
“I’m not a receiver. I’m a football player.”
Fitzgerald/Boldin might have been the most likeable WR duo ever. I wish they had pulled off that ’09 Super Bowl, so they both had rings.