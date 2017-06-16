 Skip to content

Anquan Boldin still wants to play, preferably close to home

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

Free agent receiver Anquan Boldin is one of the few players still available who might actually be able to make an impact on an NFL roster this season, and he has said he wants to keep playing. But he apparently doesn’t want to play anywhere.

According to the Detroit Free Press, people close to Boldin say he’d prefer to play near his home in Florida.

Boldin grew up in Pahokee, in South Florida, and went to college at Florida State, near the Georgia-Florida border. That would suggest he’d like to play for the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Jaguars or Falcons, although he doesn’t necessarily seem to be a great fit for those teams’ needs.

It appears that he won’t be back in Detroit, as Lions coach Jim Caldwell said they have had no contact with him.

“He’s still out there, still available, but we haven’t had any discussions with him,” Caldwell said.

Boldin may wait until training camps open to sign with a team, and perhaps see if a need at receiver opens up on a team close to home.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill
11 Responses to “Anquan Boldin still wants to play, preferably close to home”
  1. mclennon99 says: Jun 16, 2017 11:58 AM

    It’s not near his home but would love to see the Bills sign him for this year since they missed out on Jeremy Maclin. He would be a great teacher for Zay Jones.

  2. godfatherd says: Jun 16, 2017 12:11 PM

    I really loved what Boldin brought to the lions last year, but he is basically an undersized tight end at this point. Last year his average yards per catch dropped to 8.5, down from 11.5 the year before. I’m sure he can give a team something but I doubt he will be signed before August

  3. rutchaser says: Jun 16, 2017 12:28 PM

    Was never a fan of the teams he played on but I loved watching this guy play. He’s as tough as they come. Not sure how much he has left but what a great career especially for a guy with a 40 time over 4.5 seconds.

  4. grogansheroes says: Jun 16, 2017 12:41 PM

    Always thought he would have been a perfect Patriot

  5. u4iadman says: Jun 16, 2017 12:44 PM

    Very good player.

  6. tformation says: Jun 16, 2017 12:54 PM

    Well, if Victor Cruz & Kendall Wright both suck in training camp, I’d love to see him in a Bears uni. Boldin was great with the Lions last year. Obnoxiously so.

    Our weather sucks, but hey, please help our team, suck less, Anq!

  7. clssylssy says: Jun 16, 2017 12:55 PM

    Boldin is a great player and would be an asset to any lockerroom as well. He has mad skills,but what sets him apart from many of the younger guys is his ferocious tenacity, his competitiveness and natural football IQ; he’s not afraid to put his face in the fire and is consistent.
    Old time Arizona fans still love him but at this stage of his career he can be picky and family is everything. He has a SB ring, is comfortable and so would be a great signing for a team like the Bucaneers playing slot.
    Best of luck to him, I still have both a Cards & Ravens #81 Boldin jersey!

  8. waynefontesismyfather says: Jun 16, 2017 1:36 PM

    I forget what player absolutely rocked him when he was playing with Arizona, breaking his face, numerous plates, surgeries, etc. Freaking crazy he was able to come back and have such a long career.

  9. horsepedlr says: Jun 16, 2017 1:58 PM

    one of the toughest players around if not the toughest. loved him in az.

  10. craftyslinger33 says: Jun 16, 2017 2:07 PM

    One of my fav gridiron quotes ever was from Q, when asked about how he plays his position:

    “I’m not a receiver. I’m a football player.”

  11. joeljcook says: Jun 16, 2017 2:41 PM

    Fitzgerald/Boldin might have been the most likeable WR duo ever. I wish they had pulled off that ’09 Super Bowl, so they both had rings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!