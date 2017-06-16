Bills OT Jordan Mills had “one heck of an offseason”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT

Bills right tackle Jordan Mills allowed seven sacks last season and was penalized seven times, including four holds, and the Bills spent a second-round pick on tackle Dion Dawkins.

Mills, though, has had “one heck of an offseason,” according to coach Sean McDermott.

Center Eric Wood vouched for Mills with the new coaching staff, and the Bills re-signed Mills to a two-year, $4 million contract in March.

“I think he’s been playing better and better, and he’ll continue to develop as a player,” Wood said, via Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News.

Mills’ continued development will serve as good news for the Bills at the tackle position. They released Cyrus Kouandjio late last month, and Seantrel Henderson will miss the first five games of the season while finishing his suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.