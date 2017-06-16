Brees: Peterson signing “puts a little added responsibility on all of us”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT

There’s been a steady stream of positive reviews from members of the Saints when it comes to how running back Adrian Peterson has looked in his work with the team since signing with them earlier this year, including quarterback Drew Brees‘ observation that the veteran back is still a “stud” on the field.

That’s not the only thought that Peterson’s arrival has put into the quarterback’s head. Brees told Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com that Peterson’s decision to sign on to share backfield duties with Mark Ingram has made him feel an increased level of urgency heading into the 2017 season.

“It’s still just such a surprise that it actually happened,” Brees said. “We really signed Adrian Peterson? Mark is such a great player, and so it was amazing he came to us, and I think it says a lot about how he views our organization. …. Knowing that he wants this to be his last stop. And here we go. That puts a little added responsibility on all of us — ‘OK, this is our window, let’s go do it.'”

Breer spoke to several other members of the organization who continued to offer glowing reviews of what they’ve seen from Peterson thus far. Peterson can only do so much, though, and the torn labrum suffered by left tackle Terron Armstead has been added to the list of things that could help slam the window shut in New Orleans this season.