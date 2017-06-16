Chiefs punter predicts Goodell will “be on our side” in game at New England

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

The 2017 regular season will begin what the Chiefs visiting the Patriots. That game will include Commissioner Roger Goodell visiting New England.

For now, Goodell is visiting Kansas City. And during a Friday fan event at Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt made a prediction for the September 7 opener, via Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star: “I think Roger’s going to be on our side.”

Joke or not, plenty of Patriots fans will believe that, even though the Commissioner’s official position is that he roots for the team that is trailing in any given game at any given time. Patriots fans have made their minds up about Goodell, and nothing that he can say or do at this point (short of preemptively giving the Patriots the next Super Bowl championship or two) will change that.

Which is one of the reasons why Patriots fans vs. Goodell received a mention in Friday’s discussion on PFT Live of the top rivalries in the NFL.