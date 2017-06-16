Daryl Washington: My transformation is going to shock people

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

Linebacker Daryl Washington spoke to PFT‘s Charean Williams earlier this month and told her that he wants to join the Cowboys now that he’s been reinstated from a long suspension and released by the Cardinals, but nothing has materialized in Dallas at this point.

That means Washington is still banging the drum for a chance to get back into the NFL after last playing in a game during the 2013 season. In an interview with Tom Pelissero of USA Today, Washington said he’s undergone a “whole transformation” while away from the game and that people will be stunned by what they see when he does get back on the field.

“When I say where I was when I was going through all those things, I didn’t even know it,” Washington said. “I didn’t even know I was down-spiraling. And that’s scary. That’s why now (it should be), ‘Oh, how much better is he going to be now? He has a clear head.’ Oh my God, I’m scared for other people to see that. I’m serious. Because it’s going to shock people. ‘He’s been out that long. He won’t be able to do it. He’s going to go back and smoke. He’s going to relapse. Just wait.’ But for me, it’s not the case.”

Washington says he’s heard from Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter and Chargers strength and conditioning coach John Lott, both of whom worked or played with him in Arizona, and reiterated his desire to play for the Cowboys, but he hasn’t received an offer from a new team since being cut loose by the Cardinals.