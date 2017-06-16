Doug Williams hopes Kirk Cousins “looks at the big picture” and signs

Doug Williams has just been promoted to oversee the personnel department in Washington, but he realizes that the biggest move the team can make is one that Williams can’t necessarily do a lot about.
That move is signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract, and Williams indicated that the ball is in Cousins’ court on that front.
“All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a solid football team, solid offensive line. He’s got something to work with,” Williams said on NFL Network.
Williams said he won’t be heavily involved in negotiations with Cousins, as it’s V.P. of Football Operations Eric Schaffer who has been involved in contract discussions with Cousins and his agent. Williams did say, however, that Washington wants to sign Cousins “in the worst way.”
“The last two years, Kirk Cousins has had tremendous years,” Williams said. “And one thing in this league that’s hard to find is that guy to run the football team and Kirk does a tremendous job doing that. And with the weapons that he has and the offensive line that he has and I think our defense is a little better than what we were last year, quite naturally you want Kirk Cousins at quarterback.”
Williams did indicate that if Cousins leaves in free agency next year, it would be up to Williams to identify the next quarterback.
“We’ve got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy,” Williams said. “At the end of the day you’ve got to look for that guy if Kirk doesn’t sign long-[term] but I hope it doesn’t come to that.”
If it does come to that, it would be because Cousins decided to chase greener pastures elsewhere. Williams thinks that if Cousins looks at the big picture, he’ll see that he’s already in the best place for himself.
The big picture is he will make over 20 mil this year and unless they wnt to pay 30 mil next year he can sign with the team of his choice.
LOL!!! It would seem Doug started the weekend early with half a dozen or so Miller HighLifes before he made those comments.
Cousins has Washington right where he wants them. He is dictating the negotiations not singing with the Champagne of Beers in his hand like others in the organization seem to be doing.
I don’t think it reflects poorly on Cousins if he simply wants to GTFO. With how things have gone there I wouldn’t be surprised a bit if he took a little less $ even just to be in a healthier environment.
Starting to sound like the Redskins front office is understanding that every day that passes is a gain in leverage for Cousins.
Williams thinks that if Cousins looks at the big picture, he’ll see that he’s already in the best place for himself
—————————————————————–
said by every GM about their team
said by every owner about their team
said by every fan about their team
so easy to ask someone to take settle for less money when its not your bottom line.
if you have a capable QB in your roster pay him vet minimum and trade Cousins for a bounty of picks and make your team even better with the picks and by signing FA with the money you would pay your QB.
Hey Niner fans…..He is staying in DC!….Dont even think about it!!!!…..HTTR!!!!
Well, considering Washington had two chances to sign him to a long-term contract, and both times they chose to not commit, now you have to pay out the wazoo to keep him.
Congrats Kirk. I don’t think you’re a great QB, but you deserve every penny you’re gonna get.
The first tag made sense.
But the Redskins should have signed him to a big contract during 2016 once he showed he could do it again.
With how they are run why should he stay?