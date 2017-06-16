Doug Williams hopes Kirk Cousins “looks at the big picture” and signs

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 6:39 PM EDT

Doug Williams has just been promoted to oversee the personnel department in Washington, but he realizes that the biggest move the team can make is one that Williams can’t necessarily do a lot about.

That move is signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract, and Williams indicated that the ball is in Cousins’ court on that front.

“All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a solid football team, solid offensive line. He’s got something to work with,” Williams said on NFL Network.

Williams said he won’t be heavily involved in negotiations with Cousins, as it’s V.P. of Football Operations Eric Schaffer who has been involved in contract discussions with Cousins and his agent. Williams did say, however, that Washington wants to sign Cousins “in the worst way.”

“The last two years, Kirk Cousins has had tremendous years,” Williams said. “And one thing in this league that’s hard to find is that guy to run the football team and Kirk does a tremendous job doing that. And with the weapons that he has and the offensive line that he has and I think our defense is a little better than what we were last year, quite naturally you want Kirk Cousins at quarterback.”

Williams did indicate that if Cousins leaves in free agency next year, it would be up to Williams to identify the next quarterback.

“We’ve got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy,” Williams said. “At the end of the day you’ve got to look for that guy if Kirk doesn’t sign long-[term] but I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

If it does come to that, it would be because Cousins decided to chase greener pastures elsewhere. Williams thinks that if Cousins looks at the big picture, he’ll see that he’s already in the best place for himself.