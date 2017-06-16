Doug Williams hopes Kirk Cousins “looks at the big picture” and signs

Doug Williams has just been promoted to oversee the personnel department in Washington, but he realizes that the biggest move the team can make is one that Williams can’t necessarily do a lot about.
That move is signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract, and Williams indicated that the ball is in Cousins’ court on that front.
“All I can do is hope and pray that Kirk looks at the big picture and looks at this football team and realizes we do have a solid football team, solid offensive line. He’s got something to work with,” Williams said on NFL Network.
Williams said he won’t be heavily involved in negotiations with Cousins, as it’s V.P. of Football Operations Eric Schaffer who has been involved in contract discussions with Cousins and his agent. Williams did say, however, that Washington wants to sign Cousins “in the worst way.”
“The last two years, Kirk Cousins has had tremendous years,” Williams said. “And one thing in this league that’s hard to find is that guy to run the football team and Kirk does a tremendous job doing that. And with the weapons that he has and the offensive line that he has and I think our defense is a little better than what we were last year, quite naturally you want Kirk Cousins at quarterback.”
Williams did indicate that if Cousins leaves in free agency next year, it would be up to Williams to identify the next quarterback.
“We’ve got a capable backup here in Colt McCoy,” Williams said. “At the end of the day you’ve got to look for that guy if Kirk doesn’t sign long-[term] but I hope it doesn’t come to that.”
If it does come to that, it would be because Cousins decided to chase greener pastures elsewhere. Williams thinks that if Cousins looks at the big picture, he’ll see that he’s already in the best place for himself.
The big picture is he will make over 20 mil this year and unless they wnt to pay 30 mil next year he can sign with the team of his choice.
LOL!!! It would seem Doug started the weekend early with half a dozen or so Miller HighLifes before he made those comments.
Cousins has Washington right where he wants them. He is dictating the negotiations not singing with the Champagne of Beers in his hand like others in the organization seem to be doing.
I don’t think it reflects poorly on Cousins if he simply wants to GTFO. With how things have gone there I wouldn’t be surprised a bit if he took a little less $ even just to be in a healthier environment.
Starting to sound like the Redskins front office is understanding that every day that passes is a gain in leverage for Cousins.
Williams thinks that if Cousins looks at the big picture, he’ll see that he’s already in the best place for himself
said by every GM about their team
said by every owner about their team
said by every fan about their team
so easy to ask someone to take settle for less money when its not your bottom line.
if you have a capable QB in your roster pay him vet minimum and trade Cousins for a bounty of picks and make your team even better with the picks and by signing FA with the money you would pay your QB.
Hey Niner fans…..He is staying in DC!….Dont even think about it!!!!…..HTTR!!!!
Well, considering Washington had two chances to sign him to a long-term contract, and both times they chose to not commit, now you have to pay out the wazoo to keep him.
Congrats Kirk. I don’t think you’re a great QB, but you deserve every penny you’re gonna get.
The first tag made sense.
But the Redskins should have signed him to a big contract during 2016 once he showed he could do it again.
With how they are run why should he stay?
Oh, the big corporation w billions wants the common man to look at the big picture, and ignore the leverage he gained due to the corporations dumb moves. Isn’t that cute…
If I’m KIRK, only way I’m signing is if it’s more than anyone else would offer.
Washington has negotiated themselves into a position where Cousins and his agent hold all of the leverage If he refuses to sign a long term deal now, he will stand to earn a lot more money next year, from the Redskins, 49ers or someone else. Williams is just whistling past the graveyard at this point. Should have paid the man a year ago.
I think he’s looking at the big picture. They had 2 years to sign him to a long-term deal – he begged for a deal and they said no. They followed that up by letting his 2 favorite targets walk. They fired the GM he got along with. They also had the number 31 defense in the NFL last year and it is not dramatically improved. What perspective do they expect him to be looking at it from?
Why should he stay? Because he has a great offensive line in front of him, that allows him time to check down the ball to Crowder or Reed.
Why should he stay? Because he has all day to decide on if Reed or Crowder will get the upcoming check down.
Why should he stay? Because he has Pryor and Doctson burning down the sidelined deep to open up the check downs for Reed and Crowder.
And so we have an incredibly supercilious owner who cuts down 200 year-old trees to improve his view of the Potomac River and one expects a great outcome for the team he owns….Really?
Anybody ever hear of karma? Man is devoid of a soul.
Goforit, Kirk!
Washington does not have a good O-Line.
@theseekeroffun.
Please do your research before typing. Washington gave up the THIRD FEWEST SACKS last year and three for THIRD MOST YARDS. What would a genius like you call that if it’s not a GREAT offensive line?
Correct me if I’m wrong (and I may well be).
I seem to recall a statement somewhere that Cousins doesn’t trust or want to be in an organization under either Dan Snyder or Bruce Allen.
I also don’t recall (and don’t know if it’s public) who was behind the idea of twice foregoing a long term contract for Cousins.
If one of those two were behind that idea, and given the past drama in the Redskins ownership/management, I’d be hesitant to sign a long term deal if I knew they’d have to cut me loose in a year. And adding in the contract situation, the “big picture” Williams is talking about would make it a no-brainer that Cousins wouldn’t be interested in a long term contract with the ‘Skins’ right now.
Yes Kirk, poker-king Doug is flexing his powerful card-hand, so hurry up and sign or else he says the Skins will go to the playoffs with Browns-reject Colt McCoy!
streetyson says:
Jun 16, 2017 8:05 PM
Was Colt a reject or was his staff a bunch of rejects? I dont think you know how it went down in Cleveland with Colt.
This clown had better take his 18 million per year and not screw up the market for talented guys like Derek Carr.
@mazenblue – yes I know what happened, concussion and all, and his mediocre rating. And that they decided Weedon was a better QB, and that they traded him away to the 49ers, and that the 49ers didn’t keep him either… Look, Colt ain’t a terrible backup but my point is just that its laughable the way Doug is suggesting he’s a viable alternative starter to Kirk.
So, Dougie’s “good cop”