Eagles announce scouting department moves

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT

The Eagles have made some adjustments to their personnel department, bringing in a former Ravens staffer to run their college scouting side.

The team announced that Ian Cunningham had been hired as director of college scouting, among a list of hires.

Cunningham spent the last night years with the Ravens, where he used to work with Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas.

They also hired former Colts college scouting director T.J. McCreight as a player personnel executive.

They also named Brandon Brown as assistant director of pro scouting, Matt Holland pro scout, Trey Brown player personnel executive college/pro, Jim Ward Midwest area scout, and Katie David football operations coordinator.