For Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore was “always” the right choice

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Despite visiting the Bills and talking to the Eagles, receiver Jeremy Maclin picked the Ravens. As he tells it, the decision was never close.

“I thought Baltimore was the right spot on Friday,” Maclin said on PFT Live. “I just kind of took an extra two days to review and clearly you listen to other teams and listen to what they have to say. From the beginning, from a football standpoint, from a personal standpoint, from all the above, Baltimore just seemed like the right choice. I’ve always had respect for the organization, even though I’ve never played here. Just the way they did things, the way they went about things. And [coach John Harbaugh], I heard all the good stories about Harbs when I got to Philly. He was a very respected guy in that locker room. You just kind of put everything together and like I said, it was just always Baltimore.”

Harbaugh served as special-teams coordinator and later as defensive backs coach before being hired by the Ravens in 2008. Maclin arrived in Philly one year later.

Now that he’s in Baltimore, Maclin supplements a receiving corps that has Breshad Perriman and Mike Wallace. Maclin reportedly will play in the slot, but he said that he can still do it all. Given the way things ended in Kansas City, Maclin definitely has the motivation to show that he can still get it done.