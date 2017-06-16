Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

Moving back to defensive end seems to have boosted Jerry Hughes during Bills practices.

Dolphins RB Damien Williams enjoyed meeting with Patriots coach Bill Belichick when he was still a restricted free agent.

Patriots WR Chris Hogan has young twins and spent a lot of time commuting to New York this offseason to see them.

The Jets hope a pair of injuries don’t derail rookie WR ArDarius Stewart.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh saw a “major jump” from TE Darren Waller.

The Bengals have been giving their kicking competitors a lot of opportunities.

Browns rookie DL Caleb Brantley has veered from very good to very bad during practice sessions.

The Steelers spent time with the Stanley Cup.

Texans DE J.J. Watt expects to be treated to dinner by brother T.J. now that T.J. has signed with the Steelers.

Said Colts LB John Simon, “We definitely have potential but until we go out on the field and prove it, it doesn’t mean anything.”

The Jaguars are going with more traditional names for their defensive positions.

The Titans have high hopes for their new starting cornerback tandem.

Hall of Famer Terrell Davis and Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy played together at Long Beach State for one year before both transferred.

Said Chiefs assistant head coach Brad Childress of QB Alex Smith, “He started back faster than he ever has before. It’s kind of like the old adage, ‘Every year you come back, try to come back a pound lighter.’ He does that.”

S Reggie Nelson outbowled his Raiders teammates during a team outing.

With the Chargers leaving their San Diego facility, TE Antonio Gates wants to take home the seat he filled during team meetings.

TE Rico Gathers was back at practice for the Cowboys, but it wasn’t his best day.

QB Davis Webb had to serenade the Giants with a T-Pain song.

The Eagles still have some things to figure out at cornerback.

Redskins T Trent Williams sat with Odell Beckham during an NBA Finals game.

Bears DE Akiem Hicks is drawing motivation from not making the Pro Bowl.

It doesn’t look like the Lions will bring back WR Anquan Boldin.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy isn’t worried about any injuries as the team takes a pre-camp break.

WR Michael Floyd will continue his dive into the Vikings playbook before training camp.

CB Brian Poole likes the competition for playing time with the Falcons.

Panthers DT Star Lotulelei is expected to be healthy when camp starts.

Saints coach Sean Payton had some good words for QB Ryan Nassib at the end of minicamp.

Kickers Roberto Aguayo and Nick Folk halted their competition to team up for four straight field goals that brought Buccaneers practice to an early end.

Could Cardinals RB David Johnson land in the race for MVP this season?

A look at what the Greg Robinson trade says about the Rams’ thought process in 2017.

49ers T Joe Staley is enjoying life with Kyle Shanahan as the head coach.

The Seahawks like what they’ve seen from rookie CB Shaq Griffin.