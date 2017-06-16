Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey recovering from core muscle surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent suffered an injury to a core muscle at Organized Team Activities and is now recovering from surgery to repair the injury.

“To all my supporters and fans, I want you to know that I chose to undergo surgery to treat a minor injury that was very successful. I want to and will be the best version of myself that I can be for the upcoming 2017 season,” Ramsey said in a statement. “I will attack this rehab, refine my body and work as hard as I ever have to become the best Defensive Back in this league and to make everyone, including my family, teammates and city, proud of who I am. I can’t wait to be back on the field with the team and show the world how we’re rocking this year.”

The Jaguars chose Ramsey with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft and he had an excellent rookie season, starting all 16 games and developing into a very good cornerback.

There’s been no word on how long Ramsey will be out as he recovers from surgery, but there’s no doubt the Jaguars want to get him back to health as soon as possible, as he’s one of the most important parts of the team’s rebuilding plans.