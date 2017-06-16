Jaguars sign third-round pick Dawuane Smoot

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT

The Jaguars signed third-round selection Dawuane Smoot. All seven of the team’s draft picks now are under contract.

“It was a great feeling just finally making it official and finally becoming a Jaguar feels great,” Smoot said, via quotes distributed by the team. “It was surreal before when I was practicing with the guys in OTAs and minicamp, but when you actually put pen to paper and you’re actually signing it really becomes real. It’s an honor to finally be an official Jaguar.”

Only five NFL third-round picks remain unsigned.

Smoot, a defensive end, was the 68th overall pick out of Illinois. He appeared in 40 career games, making 137 tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.



Smooth joins first-round RB Leonard Fournette, second-round LT Cam Robinson, fourth-round WR Dede Westbrook, fifth-round LB Blair Brown and seventh-round selections CB Jalen Myrick and FB Marquez Williams as 2017 draftees to sign their rookie contracts.