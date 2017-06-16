Jim Tomsula’s back, with an old job and a new look

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula emerged from the shadows at the Scouting Combine, with a new team and a new look.

And while the new Washington defensive line coach might have surprised some people by getting rid of one of the most glorious mustaches in sports, he said the reason for the shave was simple.

“My wife said, ‘Man, you look old and scraggly. Get that off,’” Tomsula said, via Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post. “Her and the daughters. I said, ‘Ok, let me shave that off.’

“She said, ‘And by the way, you’ve been fat for 20 years. Lose some weight.’ So I got on a diet and shaved my mustache. I’m not dyeing my hair though.”

Mrs. Tomsula sounds like quite the diplomat, but she perhaps knows which buttons to push with her husband. Likewise, he sounds more relaxed as a position coach, which he may be better suited to anyway.

“I don’t know everything about anything,” he said. “I appreciate that, but I don’t. I like that [the defensive line is] a different kind of a guy, a different group in there. The O-line is more cerebral. The D-line, you’ve got to be pretty smart for what we’re asking to do. It’s big nuts, you know? It’s almost like The Muppets in there. I’m a Muppet, so there it is.”

A Muppet. Of course. Even if he shaved the Swedish Chef impersonation off his lip.

Welcome back to the football world, Jim. Even if we’ll all miss the mustache, the business is clearly better for having you in it.