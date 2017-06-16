Kevin King used FaceTime to keep up while prohibited from Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

Kevin King used FaceTime sessions with Packers cornerbacks coach Joe Whitt to keep up while an NFL rule prohibited him from attending organized team activities. Whitt used a whiteboard in his office to show the second-round pick what his teammates were learning during the eight installation practices he missed.

King worked out in Oakland and stayed in his playbook until this week when the University of Washington’s finals ended, allowing him to practice.

“I wanted to be here with everybody with the other guys going through OTAs and everything,” King said, via

Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “Of course, I want to be out there. The rules didn’t allow it. I did everything I could. I did my part.”

King worked primarily on fundamentals and conditioning during the three-day minicamp, with the Packers holding him out of team drills. His sessions with Whitt over FaceTime proved beneficial.

“Once I realized I could get an angle [on my phone] where he could see me on the board, it was just like being in my meeting room,” Whitt said. “He had his iPad so we could discuss things through the PowerPoints that way.”