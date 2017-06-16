Leonard Fournette looking forward to getting into pads

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 16, 2017, 3:30 AM EDT

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is ready to put the pads on.

The fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft is a punishing runner that is at his best when he can use his physicality to his advantage. However, doing so in OTAs and mini-camp is against the rules, so Fournette will have to wait until training camp to showcase that side of his game.

It’s something he’s looking forward to.

“The first day in pads, it’s going to be crazy,” Fournette said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN.com. “Instead of me running towards Calais (Campbell) and stopping, I have to really block him now.

“That’s one of the things that’s in the back of my head. It should be fun going out there, getting better, competing with each other, getting each other better. I love this team.”

In three seasons at LSU, Fournette amassed 3,830 yards with 40 touchdowns. The non-contact nature of OTAs do little to showcase Fournette’s entire arsenal of skills.

Fournette can report for training camp with the rest of Jacksonville’s rookie class on July 19 with veterans reporting on July 26. Fournette will be able to get the pads on soon after.