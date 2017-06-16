Lions, Glover Quin have talked about extension

Posted by Josh Alper on June 16, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

Earlier this offseason, Lions safety Glover Quin said that he’d like to sign an extension that keeps him in Detroit.

The Lions appear to feel the same way. Quin said that the two sides have had talks about a new deal with Quin heading into the final year of his current pact.

Quin turned 31 in January, but thinks he has “three or four more high-level years” left and that safeties have a different aging curve than players at some other positions.

“Thirty-one as a safety, you’re kind of probably in your prime because you’re kind of seeing the game like a quarterback now,” Quin said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Quarterbacks really hit their prime 28, 29, 30, 31, cause now they see stuff so much differently. Safety, you’re kind of seeing it the same way.”

The Lions also have quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive end Ziggy Ansah and center Travis Swanson heading into the final year of their contracts, so there are likely a few extension conversations going on with General Manager Bob Quinn right now.