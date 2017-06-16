Lions willing to give Cyrus Kouandjio a “second chance”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

With the Lions bringing in a pair of scratch-and-dent tackles yesterday, offering shots at redemption was the order of the day.

But while trade acquisition Greg Robinson is just coming back from being a draft bust, signing Cyrus Kouandjio created that awkward moment where no one really wanted to talk about what he was coming back from.

Via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press, Kouandjio had little to say about the incident in Buffalo this spring, when he was found partially naked in a field outside Buffalo.

“A few things were blown out of proportion and we just kept it in the past,” he said.

Asked again about the incident, he replied: “We keep that in the past.”

It sounds sort of embarrassing so it makes sense to not want to dwell on it, and Lions coach Jim Caldwell was equally eager to discuss it.

“I’m not going to go into details about it,” Caldwell said. “I think you’ve read enough about it and done your research on it and those kinds of things. Some of the information, obviously, has been inaccurate.

“I think it goes right in line with how we’ve always done and what I’ve always believed. Everybody certainly should have an opportunity to have a second chance. No one’s perfect, but I think those things are behind him and just like the situation you’re talking about with Greg [Robinson] and same thing with Cyrus, we’re looking forward. We’re not worried about what happened in the past at this point.”

The one thing he was clear about was his availability, as he said he should be ready for training camp after hip surgery in January. The Lions needed options at left tackle, after Taylor Decker’s shoulder injury which could cost him most if not all of the entire season.