Man on trial for double murder asks to wear Tony Romo jersey to court

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Some things you just can’t make up.

A Las Vegas man on trial for double murder asked the judge for permission to wear his Tony Romo jersey to court. District Judge Stefany Miley was unlikely to grant Thomas Randolph’s request, according to his lawyers. Opening statements were scheduled to begin Friday.

Randolph, 62, made the unusual request “because he’s a Cowboys fan,” one of his attorneys, Special Public Defender Clark Patrick, told David Ferrara of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Most incarcerated male defendants wear a traditional shirt and tie during trial.

Randolph stands accused of hiring a hitman to kill his sixth wife, Sharon Clausse, and then killing the hitman, Michael James Miller. Randolph has waited nearly nine years for his trial. The Cowboys’ 44-8 loss to the Eagles in the 2008 regular-season finale was the last game Randolph saw as a free man.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal said prosecutors plan to tell jurors that three of Randolph’s other wives also are dead, two from apparent illness. Randolph was acquitted in the death of his second wife, Becky Gault, whose 1986 death in Utah was ruled a suicide. He later pled guilty to tampering with a witness for conspiring with a fellow inmate to kill the prosecution’s lead witness against him.