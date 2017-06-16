Michael Floyd denies report he failed alcohol tests

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

Michael Floyd denies the report that he failed an alcohol test, at least one of them.

According to Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings wide receiver fired back at the initial TMZ report that he violated the terms of his house arrest by testing positive for alcohol.

“Totally false,” Floyd said. “The whole thing is false. You can’t believe everything TMZ says.”

Of course, USA Today also reported Floyd was due back in court in Arizona on June 26 for “non-compliance of high alcohol tests” on June 11. Floyd was barred from drinking alcohol as part of the conditions of his house arrest. He was arrested for DUI in Arizona in December, when police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car. He was subsequently cut by the Cardinals.

Floyd was attending a charity event at Minnesota’s Target Field, and was unaware of the report before approached by Murphy.

The Vikings have said they’re gathering information, and it appears Floyd is doing the same.