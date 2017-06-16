Michael Floyd reportedly tests positive for alcohol

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

The Vikings believed they had a strong support system in place for wide receiver Michael Floyd, and he said he was in a good place. But he may have violated the terms of his house arrest and be on his way to jail.

According to TMZ, Floyd tested positive for alcohol this week. He’s prohibited from drinking as part of his sentence for his DUI in Arizona last December, when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car. His sentence was transferred to Minnesota upon signing with the Vikings.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today adds that a Scottsdale City Court spokesperson said Floyd was due in court on June 26 to address “non-compliance of high alcohol tests” from June 11.

The Vikings put out a perfunctory statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter. We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”

Floyd could be sent back to jail if he’s found in violation of his house arrest. That would also, obviously, complicate his football future.