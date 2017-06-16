 Skip to content

Michael Floyd reportedly tests positive for alcohol

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 16, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings believed they had a strong support system in place for wide receiver Michael Floyd, and he said he was in a good place. But he may have violated the terms of his house arrest and be on his way to jail.

According to TMZ, Floyd tested positive for alcohol this week. He’s prohibited from drinking as part of his sentence for his DUI in Arizona last December, when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car. His sentence was transferred to Minnesota upon signing with the Vikings.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today adds that a Scottsdale City Court spokesperson said Floyd was due in court on June 26 to address “non-compliance of high alcohol tests” from June 11.

The Vikings put out a perfunctory statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter. We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”

Floyd could be sent back to jail if he’s found in violation of his house arrest. That would also, obviously, complicate his football future.

Permalink 32 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
32 Responses to “Michael Floyd reportedly tests positive for alcohol”
  1. allight59 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:44 PM

    Well, he was given a last chance and blew it….hope he gets the help he needs, but it won’t be as a Viking now….Eric Decker on line one, please.

  2. purplekoolaid1 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:45 PM

    The Vikings are the gift that keeps on giving!

  3. connfyoozed says: Jun 16, 2017 12:46 PM

    The violations reportedly stem from his drinking a fermented tea which contains a “very low percentage of alcohol”. Really, that’s the excuse being given. Guess what? A “very low percentage” of alcohol is still alcohol. Derp.

  4. minnesotablizzard says: Jun 16, 2017 12:46 PM

    Bigly if true

  5. minnesotablizzard says: Jun 16, 2017 12:46 PM

    Here comes Minnesota media asking to sign Eric Decker in 3..2…1…

  6. kh221 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:47 PM

    What an idiot

  7. PFT-made-me-change-my-handle says: Jun 16, 2017 12:47 PM

    If the Pats actually had any class, they’d ask for their ring back.

  8. BroncosCheatedTheSalaryCap says: Jun 16, 2017 12:47 PM

    The guy leaves the Patriots and he falls apart.

  9. bondlake says: Jun 16, 2017 12:48 PM

    Stupid is as stupid does.

  10. bassplucker says: Jun 16, 2017 12:48 PM

    He and Justin Blackmon just need to retire and open a bar together someplace. Oh wait maybe not.

  11. beavertonsteve says: Jun 16, 2017 12:50 PM

    Based on Floyd’s explanation, he should be dead. The amount of Kombucha you would have to drink to blow .055 would have caused death by Hyponatremia.

  12. niners816 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:52 PM

    What an idiot.

  13. rmavs says: Jun 16, 2017 12:54 PM

    Dunp him and pick up Decker.

  14. tronkoopmn says: Jun 16, 2017 12:54 PM

    Welcome home, Mr. Decker

  15. tjacks7 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:55 PM

    If you can’t put down the bottle for a few months while on house arrest and when given a chance to resurrect your career… you have serious issues. Time to hang em up and get some treatment while you can.

  16. whatjusthapped says: Jun 16, 2017 12:55 PM

    This hardly the first time a Minnesota Viking spent time in jail. At least Michael Floyd displayed the good sense not to get arrested on a Saturday night before a home football game where he would have to wait till Monday morning for the judge to come in like Chris Cook did. I always wondered if the employees of the jail allowed Cook to watch the game on TV? (spoiler alert, the Vikings did lose the game although that’s hardly a surprise to anyone)

  17. BIGGSHAUN says: Jun 16, 2017 12:57 PM

    You don’t value the opportunity you have in front of you. Even worse, you don’t value your life or your freedom.

  18. bradygirl12 says: Jun 16, 2017 12:57 PM

    He’s toast.

  19. winningisabrees says: Jun 16, 2017 12:58 PM

    B R U H

  20. The Phantom Stranger says: Jun 16, 2017 1:02 PM

    I hope this young man can get his life together, which will have to happen out of the NFL.

    The timing couldn’t be better for the Vikings, though. If he was going to fail, it’s better that he fail now before they invested any more in him and while Eric Decker is still unsigned.

  21. Chris says: Jun 16, 2017 1:02 PM

    Stupid BevMo and their new home delivery…

  22. allight59 says: Jun 16, 2017 1:03 PM

    There goes his 2nd Superbowl ring in as many years…

  23. skyflyer63 says: Jun 16, 2017 1:05 PM

    All these Vikings fans telling us that Zimmer will straighten him out, Blah, Blah, Blah… The team sold a piece of its soul when they chased him… its fan base stated he was a perfect fit and now made the Viking Receiver corp the best in the NFL… In the end all you got was a drunk who has now been busted four times. Nice job

  24. pryrates2020 says: Jun 16, 2017 1:07 PM

    Mr. Floyd, Koren Robinson’s on Line 1

  25. burtmustin says: Jun 16, 2017 1:10 PM

    Floyd never attended Chris Carter’s course on finding a fall guy and it shows.

  26. aldavis4president says: Jun 16, 2017 1:10 PM

    I’d be happy if I was a Vikings fan lol Erik Decker is a million times better than this guy.

  27. 6thsense10 says: Jun 16, 2017 1:10 PM

    Seeing as alcohol stays in your system for only a few hours it would interesting to see how he got caught. It looks like the courts caught him not the NFL. The courts don’t have the resources for random drop in testing like the NFL so if he drank knowing his next visit with his PO he would be tested. That’s just dumb

  28. harrisonhits2 says: Jun 16, 2017 1:12 PM

    The Pats made him stay at the hotel in Patriot Place where they could ensure the staff delivered no alcohol and no bar or restaurant in the complex would serve him alcohol.

    Plus being a 3 minute walk from work and not being allowed a car.

    Whatever “system” the Vikings used was much looser on its parameters and clearly Floyd has a serious addiction problem. When someone’s issue is that bad only the strictest control over them will enable them to stay sober.

  29. mannyiac says: Jun 16, 2017 1:14 PM

    It’s kind of a shame,but he has no one to blame but himself.

  30. thetooloftools says: Jun 16, 2017 1:14 PM

    Well at least he won’t ever have to worry about Champagne in the Vikings locker room after a Super Bowl win tempting him.

  31. jrossizzle says: Jun 16, 2017 1:17 PM

    That’s ridiculous
    -NY Giants Boat Club

  32. NFLexpert says: Jun 16, 2017 1:17 PM

    Demons are the Devil and hard to shake.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!