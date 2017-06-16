Michael Floyd reportedly tests positive for alcohol

The Vikings believed they had a strong support system in place for wide receiver Michael Floyd, and he said he was in a good place. But he may have violated the terms of his house arrest and be on his way to jail.
According to TMZ, Floyd tested positive for alcohol this week. He’s prohibited from drinking as part of his sentence for his DUI in Arizona last December, when he was found passed out behind the wheel of his car. His sentence was transferred to Minnesota upon signing with the Vikings.
Tom Pelissero of USA Today adds that a Scottsdale City Court spokesperson said Floyd was due in court on June 26 to address “non-compliance of high alcohol tests” from June 11.
The Vikings put out a perfunctory statement: “We are aware of the situation involving Michael Floyd and are looking into the matter. We are still gathering facts and will withhold any further comment at this time.”
Floyd could be sent back to jail if he’s found in violation of his house arrest. That would also, obviously, complicate his football future.
Well, he was given a last chance and blew it….hope he gets the help he needs, but it won’t be as a Viking now….Eric Decker on line one, please.
The Vikings are the gift that keeps on giving!
The violations reportedly stem from his drinking a fermented tea which contains a “very low percentage of alcohol”. Really, that’s the excuse being given. Guess what? A “very low percentage” of alcohol is still alcohol. Derp.
Bigly if true
Here comes Minnesota media asking to sign Eric Decker in 3..2…1…
What an idiot
If the Pats actually had any class, they’d ask for their ring back.
The guy leaves the Patriots and he falls apart.
Stupid is as stupid does.
He and Justin Blackmon just need to retire and open a bar together someplace. Oh wait maybe not.
Based on Floyd’s explanation, he should be dead. The amount of Kombucha you would have to drink to blow .055 would have caused death by Hyponatremia.
What an idiot.
Dunp him and pick up Decker.
Welcome home, Mr. Decker
If you can’t put down the bottle for a few months while on house arrest and when given a chance to resurrect your career… you have serious issues. Time to hang em up and get some treatment while you can.
This hardly the first time a Minnesota Viking spent time in jail. At least Michael Floyd displayed the good sense not to get arrested on a Saturday night before a home football game where he would have to wait till Monday morning for the judge to come in like Chris Cook did. I always wondered if the employees of the jail allowed Cook to watch the game on TV? (spoiler alert, the Vikings did lose the game although that’s hardly a surprise to anyone)
You don’t value the opportunity you have in front of you. Even worse, you don’t value your life or your freedom.
He’s toast.
B R U H
I hope this young man can get his life together, which will have to happen out of the NFL.
The timing couldn’t be better for the Vikings, though. If he was going to fail, it’s better that he fail now before they invested any more in him and while Eric Decker is still unsigned.
Stupid BevMo and their new home delivery…
There goes his 2nd Superbowl ring in as many years…
All these Vikings fans telling us that Zimmer will straighten him out, Blah, Blah, Blah… The team sold a piece of its soul when they chased him… its fan base stated he was a perfect fit and now made the Viking Receiver corp the best in the NFL… In the end all you got was a drunk who has now been busted four times. Nice job
Mr. Floyd, Koren Robinson’s on Line 1
Floyd never attended Chris Carter’s course on finding a fall guy and it shows.
I’d be happy if I was a Vikings fan lol Erik Decker is a million times better than this guy.
Seeing as alcohol stays in your system for only a few hours it would interesting to see how he got caught. It looks like the courts caught him not the NFL. The courts don’t have the resources for random drop in testing like the NFL so if he drank knowing his next visit with his PO he would be tested. That’s just dumb
The Pats made him stay at the hotel in Patriot Place where they could ensure the staff delivered no alcohol and no bar or restaurant in the complex would serve him alcohol.
Plus being a 3 minute walk from work and not being allowed a car.
Whatever “system” the Vikings used was much looser on its parameters and clearly Floyd has a serious addiction problem. When someone’s issue is that bad only the strictest control over them will enable them to stay sober.
It’s kind of a shame,but he has no one to blame but himself.
Well at least he won’t ever have to worry about Champagne in the Vikings locker room after a Super Bowl win tempting him.
That’s ridiculous
-NY Giants Boat Club
Demons are the Devil and hard to shake.