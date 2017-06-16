Michael Floyd statement says he was unaware Kombucha tea contains alcohol

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

Michael Floyd released a statement through his agent, blaming his positive test on Kombucha tea. The statement says the receiver was unaware the drink contains alcohol.

As part of the conditions of his house arrest, Floyd was barred from drinking alcohol. He was arrested for DUI in Arizona in December, when police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car. He was subsequently cut by the Cardinals.

Floyd’s statement reads:

“Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael’s blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests.

On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol.

On June 11, 2017, at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m.

Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.”