Michael Floyd statement says he was unaware Kombucha tea contains alcohol

Michael Floyd released a statement through his agent, blaming his positive test on Kombucha tea. The statement says the receiver was unaware the drink contains alcohol.
As part of the conditions of his house arrest, Floyd was barred from drinking alcohol. He was arrested for DUI in Arizona in December, when police found him passed out behind the wheel of his car. He was subsequently cut by the Cardinals.
Floyd’s statement reads:
“Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael’s blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests.
On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol.
On June 11, 2017, at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m.
Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.”
RIGHT!!!!
Liar.
I didn’t know that stuff had alcohol in it. It’s possible that he is telling the truth. But it may not help him.
Kombucha contains alcohol – about 0.5% alcohol. If he did indeed have a BAC of 0.05, there is no chance that it came from the Kombucha unless he drank literally a dozen bottles of it in rapid succession then was tested immediately after.
Kombucha has the same alcohol content (or less) as non-alcoholic beer.
He would have had to have drank a completely ridiculous amount in a very short period to be 2/3 of the way to legally drunk. And drinking that much liquid, even water, in such a short time can flat out kill you.
Dude had a drink or few at some point that night.
This may be the funniest excuse yet. It’s an instant classic … like “the dog ate my homework”.
You think with as much as he has riding on this, how in the world would you consume ANYTHING without checking its contents? SMH
Well, only some Kombucha does. You have to look at the label when you buy it….MICHAEL! GOSH!
Sad. The guy is in denial. He has a serious problem with alcohol. Hope he squares it away quickly because he’s a good guy with loads of talent.
On the one hand, 90 days and the finish line is a work week away, so it seems plausible.
On the other hand, a very close friend of mine was 20 hours away from completing his one year probation and got a DUI in his driveway (the bar was in walking distance, maybe 1/3rd of a mile at the most).
I was so mad and sad and all of that.
Anything is possible even if it is mind boggling.