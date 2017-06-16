Myles Garrett wearing walking boot on his left foot

Posted by Charean Williams on June 16, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

Myles Garrett has a walking boot on his left foot.

The Browns have not provided an update on his injury, but the No. 1 overall pick was photographed wearing the boot at Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Friday. The team excused him from a youth clinic the other rookies attended at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“It sucks, especially when he’s one of your good friends,” rookie defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve known Myles for just a short period of time, but we’ve connected and you know how good of a person he is because he’s humble and he’s hungry and really wants to be great. So you know it sucks, but it’s part of the game. It’s part of the process and you know he’s going to bounce back.”

Garrett fell to his knees and grabbed his foot after a would-be sack of Brock Osweiler on Wednesday. The former Texas A&M star had the foot evaluated Thursday.

Garrett had a high-ankle sprain on the same foot last season, limiting him to 10 games and 81/2 sacks.